Asam Sahitya Sabha To Launch Digital Archive

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Asam Sahitya Sabha
42

Asam Sahitya Sabha has signed an agreement on Tuesday with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Amtron) for creating a digital archive to preserve all the Assamese language’s illustrious books and novels.

The agreement was signed in ASS’s Guwahati office in the presence of its president Kuladhar Saikia, Amtron’s managing director M.K.Yadav, members of Assam Sahitya Sabha and media personnel.

In a joint venture, Asam Sahitya Sabha and Amtron will preserve the rare handwritten books, magazines, manuscripts through digitalization.

Related News

Delhi Chalo: PM Modi Says Opposition Misleading Famers

Daily Loss of Rs 3,500 cr Due To Farmers’ Protest

British PM Boris Johnson Confirms His Visit on R-Day

LPG Prices Hike By Rs 50 Per Cylinders

Amtron will have to look into the optical character recognition (OCR), desktop publishing (DTP), scanning while publishing the books. After the digitization, the books will be available in the internet, which will bring benefit to the readers.

It may be stated that this project was embodied by the Sahitya Sabha’s sub-committee of information technology.

You might also like
Regional

Manipur Registers 311 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Regional

Tripura Registers 332 New Cases of COVID-19

National

Chandrayaan 2: What could have gone wrong with the Vikram lander?

Regional

Huge asteroid flies past Earth at super speed

National

DELHI | Free Bus ride for Women from Oct 29

Top Stories

Two Dead In Road Mishap In Boko

Comments
Loading...