ASDMA To Appoint Teachers as Flood Relief Officers

The Assam State DisasterManagement Authority (ASDMA) has decided to appoint teachers in flood relief and rescue operations during the flood. The ASDMA has given instruction to the deputy commissioners of every district amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The ASDMA said that the teachers of schools and colleges will be appointed as rescue and relief officers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the relief camps of flood and the areas affected in the flash floods.

The ASDMA has also instructed to appoint employees of other departments as relief officers during the flood.

It may be mentioned that the state is in the grip of twin attack of COVID-19 and flood and to save the people from both the pandemic and the disaster, the government has decided to appoint the teachers in the vulnerable areas.

The ASDMA has already provided guidelines to appoint the teachers and to take safety measures to save the people from the disaster.