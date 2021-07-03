ASDMA To Use 5 Drones For Flood Surveillance in Assam

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Drones for Flood Monitoring in Assam
Representative Image

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority will be purchasing 5 drones which will be used to monitor the flood affected areas in the state.

The decision has been announced by the ASDMA officials on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance has already approved the decision taken by ASDMA.

As per sources, these 5 drones will be used for the surveillance of flood and landslides in the state.

The ASDMA further informed that it will also facilitate the flood affected areas with life jackets and other essentials required during flood.

The drones will also be used for the rescue purpose of flood affected people, said the ASDMA.

It is also set to monitor the landslides in Guwahati.

Also Read: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Assam For Next 5 Days: IMD
