National

Asharam Put on Ventilator after Health Deteriorates

By Pratidin Bureau
49

Controversial Godman Asharam Bapu, who is lodged at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, was put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated. Asharam was shifted to ICU at MDM Hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

He was tested positive of the virus along with 12 other inmates at Jodhpur jail and rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing problem.

Asaram has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable, according to a report in India Today online.   

Related News

DMK Chief MK Stalin Takes Oath as TN CM

Rajasthan Govt Announces Statewide Lockdown from May 10

Bangladesh Supplies Over 10,000 Remdesivir Vials To India

Prepare For Third Wave Of Covid: SC To Centre

In February, Asaram was admitted to Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur after he complained of breathing difficulties. 

Asaram is currently lodged at Jodhpur prison after his conviction and sentencing in the rape case. 

Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by an SC/ST court in the rape of a 16-year-old girl. In 2013, a minor girl had accused Asaram of raping her at Manai Ashram near Jodhpur. He was later arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 2014. 

You might also like
Election 2021

Congress Fails to Solve Burning Issues in Assam: UP CM

Top Stories

3 Oxygen Generation Plants To Be Installed In Meghalaya

Top Stories

Prez Kovind advocates CAB

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 938 patients discharged

National

Sheikh Hasina will be inspiration for me: Priyanka Gandhi

National

Clause VI committee ‘Sent’ final reports to CS

Comments
Loading...