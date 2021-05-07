Asharam Put on Ventilator after Health Deteriorates

Controversial Godman Asharam Bapu, who is lodged at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, was put on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated. Asharam was shifted to ICU at MDM Hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

He was tested positive of the virus along with 12 other inmates at Jodhpur jail and rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing problem.

Asaram has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable, according to a report in India Today online.

In February, Asaram was admitted to Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur after he complained of breathing difficulties.

Asaram is currently lodged at Jodhpur prison after his conviction and sentencing in the rape case.

Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by an SC/ST court in the rape of a 16-year-old girl. In 2013, a minor girl had accused Asaram of raping her at Manai Ashram near Jodhpur. He was later arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 2014.