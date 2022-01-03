Assam: ‘Ashimot Jar Heral Seema’ & ‘1962’ Translated Into Bengali

The launch of two Bengali translation books of famous Assamese novels has made a rich contribution to both Assamese and Bengali literature.

This was emphasised in the Book Inaugural Programme of two Bengali translation books ‘AshimeJaarHaralo Seema’ and ‘1962’organised by Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT) at the Assam Book Fair 2021-22 on Sunday at Assam Engineering Playground in Chandmari, Guwahati.

The books were translated by Dr. Anamika Ray who was an aspiring academician of her time. Despite her hailing from Shantiniketan, West Bengal, she mastered the Assamese language in no time with intense love and responsibility. This led her to translate several books of Assamese Literature. She taught at Cotton College, Gauhati University, and Sikkim Central University.

Formally releasing the book ‘AshimeJaarHaralo Seema’, Professor Amalendu Chakrabarty Founder Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University said, “It is no doubt that the translation of Kanchan Baruah’s famous Assamese novel in Bengali is a rich contribution to both Assamese and Bengali readers. It is as important to Bengali readers as to the Assamese novel lovers. The translation will infuse interest into both the Assamese and Bengali researchers for further academic research on this all-time great novel”.

Chakrabarty added that through the publication of this translated book, the translator-writer, Dr. Anamika Ray will live among the readers and her beloved ones forever. “It is no coincidence that the title of this novel and the translator’s short life possess the same meaning of losing the limits in infinity. Anamika has to surpass the life to make the presence of her creations on our hands”, said Chakrabarty.

While, Brigadier (Rtd) Ranjit Barthakur stressed the importance of translation of the war history, Mrinal Talukdar’s ‘1962’ as there are few books on the 1962 Indo-China war that got translated in Assamese. “We didn’t want to talk about 1962 because we had lost in the war. But at an individual level, there were many incidences that demonstrated their roles which were brave and commendable despite the collective loss for failures in many fronts starting from political, military or intelligence level”, said Barthakur, who was the former Chairman of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Govt. of Assam.

Barthakur added that the translation of this war history is another effort to penetrate information – both successful and failures, and the real events of the 1962 war among the Bengali readers.

The books are posthumously published by Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT) on the occasion of the 10th Birthday celebration of Dr. Ankuran Dutta’s and Late Dr. Anamika Ray’s beloved daughter Aalphul (Anrini Priyambada).

The Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, Professor Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, who was the Chief Guest of the programme expressed his appreciation for the translation of Assamese novels, which according to him will not only introduce the Assamese great literary works to the people across the country but will also help them to understand the war narratives from Assam’s perspective. “It is as important for the younger generation to assimilate themselves into nature as to delve deep into war narratives”, said Goswami.

Dipak Kumar Baruah, Copyright owner of Kanchan Baruah’s ‘Ashimot Jar Heral Seema’ also attended the programme.

In his concluding speech, Vice-Chair of the Trust, Shri Rajat Baran Mahanta spoke about the relevance of both the books in the present context and the translation of the same in various languages including Bengali will help in widening this relevance among diversified readers.

“I urge all, especially the Bengali audience to come and enjoy this great Assamese literary works of all time along with another war history ‘1962’, said Dr. Ankuran Dutta, the Managing Trustee of ARMT.

ARMT is a Guwahati-based NITI Ayog registered educational and charitable nonprofit organization established in 2015. The Trust has pioneered the Anti-Medical Terrorism movement in the region, working studiously for the patients’ rights and responsibilities since its inception with a mission mode of recognising ‘Right to Health’ as one of the Fundamental Rights in the Indian Constitution.