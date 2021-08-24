Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Ashok Singhal Inaugurates Public Toilet Under Ganeshguri Flyover, 50 More To Come Up

By Pratidin Bureau

Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, on Tuesday inaugurated a public toilet below the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati.

Interacting with the media, Singhal said that public toilets will be constructed under all flyovers in the city.

Up to 50 public toilets will be constructed in different parts of the city, he said.

These public toilets will be maintained by the Lions Club of Guwahati.

Further, Rs 100 crore has been allotted for street lights in the city. Arrangements have also been made to install state-of-the-art traffic signals.

As for the drinking water problem, he said that it will be eliminated within three years.

