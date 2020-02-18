Ashraf Ghani Retains As Afghanistan Prez

President Election Result Declared after 5 months

Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as President of Afghanistan after months of delayed results and a bitter dispute.

It may be mentioned here that the election took place on September 28, 2019, and results were declared on February 18, Tuesday.

As per the election commission of Afghanistan, Election results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

According to the commission, Ashraf Ghani garnered 50.64% and his leading challenger, Abdullah Abdullah’s got 39.52% of the total vote.

Earlier, supporters of Abdullah Abdullah accused Afghanistan’s election commission of favoring Ashraf Ghani. They also threatened to form a parallel government if the commission announced results that did not satisfy their grievances.