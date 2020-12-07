Top StoriesRegional

Ashutosh Kundu Sent To 14- Day Judicial Custody

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Principal of BRM government Law College in Guwahati who was arrested for an alleged rape and mental torture of his daughter has been remanded to 14 day judicial custody.

Kundu was produced in a special court today

Professor Ashutosh Kundu was arrested by police officials of All Women’s Police Station in Pan Bazar on Sunday night from his residence in the city.

Related News

Bharat Bandh From 11 AM To 3 PM Tomorrow

Delhi: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested

BTC Polls: Names Missing From Voters’ List

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tributes On Armed Forces Flag Day

The arrest was made after the victim registered a complaint against Kundu for alleged sexual and mental abuse.

Kundu has been booked under all Women PS case no. 185/20 u/s 354/352/506/294 IPC add section 376 IPC.

You might also like
National

Rafale deal : SC dismisses objections filed by govt

Regional

COVID-19: Special ICU ward inaugurated at GMCH

Regional

Drugs in huge quantity seized

Top Stories

Arunachal Reports 201 New COVID Cases

Entertainment

Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2019: Katrina, Ranveer & Anushka Shine At Red…

Regional

Foreign liquor seized in Dhubri

Comments
Loading...