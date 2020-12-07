Ashutosh Kundu Sent To 14- Day Judicial Custody

Principal of BRM government Law College in Guwahati who was arrested for an alleged rape and mental torture of his daughter has been remanded to 14 day judicial custody.

Kundu was produced in a special court today

Professor Ashutosh Kundu was arrested by police officials of All Women’s Police Station in Pan Bazar on Sunday night from his residence in the city.

The arrest was made after the victim registered a complaint against Kundu for alleged sexual and mental abuse.

Kundu has been booked under all Women PS case no. 185/20 u/s 354/352/506/294 IPC add section 376 IPC.