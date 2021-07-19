Asia’s Largest Detention Camp In Goalpara To Be Completed Soon

The construction of Asia’s largest and world’s second largest detention camp, which has been discussed widely in the national media is going on in full swing.

The construction work is going on at a cost of Rs 64 crore under the supervision of Assam Police housing department on 25 acres of land on the banks of Dudhnoi River at Matia in Goalpara district.

As per sources, people who will be identified as foreigners will be kept in the detention camp.

This detention camp has been built for both men and women.

A total of 17 buildings are being constructed in the camp two of which will be separated for women.

Sources said that the work of the detention camp is around 80 per cent completed.

This huge camp will be having various facilities including primary school, library, hospital, leisure entertainment, dining hall, kitchen etc.

The camp will accommodate three thousand people, each building can accommodate two thousand people with toilets and bathrooms.

In addition, 120 separate bathrooms and toilet has already been constructed.

It may be recalled that this huge detention camp has been constructed since 2018.

There has been a lot of talk among people about the completion of the constructed detention camp whether it will keep the foreigners or will the jail in Goalpara be shifted here?

This can only be known in time.