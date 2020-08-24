Asom Songrami Mancha Challenges BJP Over Elections

Asom Songrami Mancha has challenged BJP over ballot elections.

The organization categorically stated that if elections are fought via ballot, BJP won’t secure even 30 seats.

Speaking against EVM, it said that developed countries USA, China and UK don’t use EVM as researchers have already proven the inaccuracy of EVM in terms of election results.

I also added that previously even BJP had questioned the efficacy of EVM and its use in the elections.