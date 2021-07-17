Asomiya Pratidin Bids Farewell To Mediaperson Lakshya Bayan

In an unfortunate incident, Asomiya Pratidin has lost its revered Desktop Publishing Operator Lakshya Bayan who passed away on Friday evening in Guwhati.

An employee of the media house for the last 18 years, Bayan breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 8 pm.

Bayan’s mortal remains were brought to the office premises of Asomiya Pratidin in Chandmari on Saturday morning.

Lakshya Bayan

Asomiya Pratidin Editor in Chief Jayanta Baruah, General Manager Mrinmoy Dey, Associate Editors Achyut Patowary and Prakash Mahanta, Executive Editor Dharjya Hazarkia, Director – Business Development Rishi Baruah other senior journalists, and all other employees condoled his death and paid their last respects to the deceased.

Bayan, who lost his mother about a month ago, was commuting to the office in his two-wheeler when he was hit by a tanker at Kukurmara, a suburb in Kamrup.

His last rites were conducted today at his hometown Samaria in Kamrup Rural.