Asomiya Pratidin Gogamukh Correspondent Anirban Borgohain No More

By Pratidin Bureau on July 26, 2021

Asomiya Pratidin’s Gogamukh correspondent Anirban Borgohain passed away on Monday morning. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and breathed his last today.

Engaged with journalism for more than one and half decades, Anirban Borgohain was also an actor, dramatist, and poet.

He was under treatment at a hospital in Guwahati and was discharged from the hospital one week ago. His health deteriorated on Sunday evening and immediately rushed to Lakhimpur hospital and died today morning.

ALSO READ: Digboi: 5 No Ward In Golai Declared Containment Zone

Anirban BorgohainAsomiya PratidinAssam
Related Posts

Guwahati: Fire Breaks Out In Lakhtokia | In Pics & Video

Hundreds Of Rare Species Butterflies Starts Breeding In Dehing Patkai

LS, RS Congratulate Mirabai Chanu, Olympian To Return India Today

Digboi: 5 No Ward in Golai Declared Containment Zone

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa To Resign Today

Assam: Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers To Pay Fixed Rates To Small Tea Growers

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain To Join BJP on August 2