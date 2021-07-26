Asomiya Pratidin Gogamukh Correspondent Anirban Borgohain No More

Asomiya Pratidin’s Gogamukh correspondent Anirban Borgohain passed away on Monday morning. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and breathed his last today.

Engaged with journalism for more than one and half decades, Anirban Borgohain was also an actor, dramatist, and poet.

He was under treatment at a hospital in Guwahati and was discharged from the hospital one week ago. His health deteriorated on Sunday evening and immediately rushed to Lakhimpur hospital and died today morning.

