Assam: ₹1032.49 Cr Spent On COVID-19 Management

By Pratidin Bureau
Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated at the Assam Assembly that the state government and the National Health Mission have spent Rs. 1032.49 crore on coronavirus related expenses so far.

In a written reply, the minister informed that Rs 513.61 crore was released to various districts for expenditure on COVID-19 related infrastructure, activities and management, while, Rs 4.15 crore was released to various medical colleges.

The NHM had released Rs 172 crore for various expenditures on COVID-19 related testing, and for purchase of life-saving drugs and Rs 76.20 crore was spent on procuring protection equipment. Rs. 47 crore was spent on infrastructure equipment.

The government also incurred rupees 44 crore for transportation of patients and stranded citizens. In this connection, NHM released Rs 160.88 crores.

 Meanwhile, on awareness and Information Education Campaign (IEC) activities a total of 3.60 crore rupees was spent. 7.03 crore rupees was spent on human resources related expenses and rupees 2.11 crores on administrative expenses.

