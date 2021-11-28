Assam: 1 Arrested, Yaba Tablets Worth 13 Crores Seized By BSF In Karimganj

During an operation at the Purba Balia area of Nelaam Bazar village in the Karimganj district of Assam, 2.59 lakh numbers of Yaba tablets were recovered and seized.

The Assam police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Karimganj district seized contraband tablets late on Saturday evening.

It is estimated to have a market value of Rs 12.96 crores, according to the BSF.

“Based on specific BSF intelligence regarding presence drugs in Purba Balia, Neelam Bazar in Karimganj, BSF (Mizoram and Cachar) along with Assam Police executed a Joint operation and recovered 2.59 lakh Yaba tablets worth INR 12.96 Cr,” the BSF informed.

One person has also been reportedly apprehended in connection with the recovery of the contraband tablets.

