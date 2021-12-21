Assam: 1 Cannabis Supplier Injured In Police Firing While Trying To Flee

During an ongoing operation in the crackdown on the drugs in Assam, one peddler was injured in police firing on Monday.

The miscreant, identified as one Harendra Jadav, reportedly dealt in contraband substances including Cannabis or ‘Gaanja’.

The incident took place in the Kokrajhar district in the state’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The police reportedly resorted to firing as the detained Jadav tried to flee from captivity.

Jadav was injured in the police firing and has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Notably, the Assam Police is on a mission against the persisting drugs menace in the state with several arrests and drugs worth crores already seized, exposing the deep-rooted drugs problems in the state.

