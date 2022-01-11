Assam: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Separate Road Accidents

In a tragic incident, one person was killed and another two were left injured in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

As per sources, the incident happened in Fulguri area when a scooty where the victims were travelling in, was hit by a speeding vehicle

In a separate incident, at least five persons were grievously injured after two trucks collided head-on with each other in Assam’s Nagaon district.

While one of the trucks belonged to APDCL, the other was goods truck.

The incident happened in Samaguri area of the district.