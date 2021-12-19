Assam: 1 Dead As Speeding Vehicle Hits Scooty From Behind

In another gut-wrenching road accident in Daragaon in Assam’s Baksa district, a woman was killed on Sunday.

The incident happened as a speeding vehicle hit the woman riding a scooty from behind.

The woman, identified as one Nabanita Debnath, was a resident of Lanka town in the state’s Hojai district.

She was reportedly employed as a teacher at a private institution in Pathsala. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken for treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the vehicle that caused the accident remains unidentified. The scooty that she was raiding had registration numbers AS 15 S 5898.

