Assam: 1 Dead As Speeding Vehicle Hits Scooty From Behind

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Road Accident
REPRESENTATIVE

In another gut-wrenching road accident in Daragaon in Assam’s Baksa district, a woman was killed on Sunday.

The incident happened as a speeding vehicle hit the woman riding a scooty from behind.

The woman, identified as one Nabanita Debnath, was a resident of Lanka town in the state’s Hojai district.

Related News

Assam CM Sarma Says 4 To 5 Bills To Be Tabled In Assembly…

Assam: 32 Grams Heroin Seized, 2 Held In Darrang

Assam: 75 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.53 %

Guwahati: 5K Run Titled ‘Run for Unity, Run for Health’…

She was reportedly employed as a teacher at a private institution in Pathsala. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken for treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the vehicle that caused the accident remains unidentified. The scooty that she was raiding had registration numbers AS 15 S 5898.

ALSO READ: Assam: 32 Grams Heroin Seized, 2 Held In Darrang

You might also like
Assam

Assam Records 37th Case of COVID-19

National

Railway Minister requests passengers’ patience during delays

Assam

CM Sarma Assures Improvement Of Child Care In 800 Tea Gardens Of Assam

Assam

Cattle Smuggling Rampant in State, Two Arrested

Assam

SI Exam Scam: Diban Deka Sent to 5 Days Judicial Custody

Top Stories

Arunachal Pradesh | NSCN (R) militants arrested