Assam: 1 Dead In Kaliabar Bike Accident

In a reported road accident from Kaliabar’s Naltali in Nagaon district in Assam, a youth has lost his life.

The youth, identified as one Mriganka Bordoloi, was reportedly riding his bike when lost control and hit the railings of a bridge resulting in the accident.

Mriganka Bordoloi hailed from Kaliabar Tiniali. He was a former leader of the Kaliabar Central Students’ Union.

He was reportedly travelling from Dhekiajuli to Kaliabar when the accident happened. The registration numbers of the motorcycle are AS 02 AD 2406.

