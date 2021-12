In another case of road accident reported from Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district, a person was killed on the spot.

The incident happened as a speeding truck hit a bike resulting in the bike rider’s death on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as one Dibyajyoti Nath. He was a laboratory technician at Silchar’s Satindra Mohan Dev Civil Hospital.

