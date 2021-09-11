Assam: 1 Held With 5 Kgs Of Ganja In Raha

Villagers of Mulankota in Raha detained a drug peddler along with 5 kgs of ganja on Saturday morning.

On receiving the information from the villagers, a team of Raha police officials reached the spot and arrested one Joolhas Ali. The estimated cost of the ganja is around several lakhs.

As per reports, the accused was delivering the consignment to Monipurtoop village along the bordering districts of Nagaon and Morigaon.

Police also seized the motorcycle used for supplying the ganja.

Ali belongs to Atigaon village, Dighaliati under Raha police station.