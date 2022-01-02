Assam: 1 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Bike Hits Pedestrian

One man was killed in a road accident that took place at Boko Hahim Road on Sunday in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The accident happened as a man was hit by a speeding motorcycle on the road while on his way to the church.

The person, identified as Lakshman Marak, was a resident of Dhanhati.

Notably, the bike rider was also injured in the accident. He has been identified as one Akash Rabha and has been sent to the hospital for further treatment.

