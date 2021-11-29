Assam: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Attack By Mob In Jorhat

A mob of over 50 people attacked the three youths in which Animesh Bhuyan was killed. He was also a leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

In a shocking incident of moral policing, a youth was killed after being attacked by a mob in Jorhat on Monday. The youth was from Khumtai in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Animesh Bhuyan aged 30. The incident happened near the truck station, right in the centre of Jorhat.

A mob of over 50 people attacked the three youths in which Animesh Bhuyan was killed. He was also a leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). The other two were injured and are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the AASU have asked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter and demanded the arrest of all the culprits within 24 hours. The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has also condemned the incident.

The incident in broad daylight has caused sensations as people are questioning the authorities for their failure to prevent it.

