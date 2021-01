In a tragic incident, a person was killed in an accident, while the other was severely injured on Monday in Bokakhat’s Borjuri.

The deceased was identified as one Tarun Kheria and the injured was identified as Babul Kheria, both hailing from Jorhat Mohbandha.

As per reports, they were riding a bike. The accident took place when an unknown vehicle hit the bike. Later the driver escaped from the scene of the crime.