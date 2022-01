Assam: 1 Killed In Hit And Run Case On NH 15 Near Sipajhar

One person was killed on the spot in yet another road accident in Assam’s Sipajhar on Wednesday.

The identity of the man has not been established yet. He was reportedly killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The incident reportedly took place on the National Highway 15 near Sipajhar in the state’s Darrang district.

