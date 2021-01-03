Assam: 1 Killed, Several Injured In Picnic Bus Accident

At least 34 persons, sustained injuries while one person was killed after a bus returning from Meghalaya to Nalbari toppled over and fell into a ditch near Araidanga in Boko on Saturday night.

28-year-old Sahidul Islam was killed in the horrific accident. Islam hailed from Nalbari’s Dipta.

The ultra bus registered under AS 28 C 3867 was carrying around 35 persons from Nalbari to Meghalaya’s Araidanga for picnic.

An investigation is underway.