Assam: 1 Left Seriously Injured In A Case Of Dacoity

In an incident of dacoity at Rajapukuri village in Uriamghat in Dhanshiri in Assam on Tuesday, a youth suffered grave injuries.

The injured youth has been identified as one Ikramul Hussain. Reportedly, three decoits attacked him in which he was seriously injured.

The victim had come from Sarupathar to Bajal Bari village in Assam’s Jorhat district. He was reportedly attacked on the way with sharp objects.

The gang left him injured in a serious condition having looted 15,000 from him.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Retention List Ahead of Mega Auctions Released