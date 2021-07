Assam :1 Minor Dies By Electric Shock at Mankachar

A terrific incident took place at Mankachar today where one died by electric shock.

The incident reportedly took place at Sonapur of Mankachar on Friday.

According to sources, a minor had lost life due to electric shock in Sonapur area.

The deceased has been identified as Noor Nabi who was a resident of Sonapur in Mankachar.

The deceased lost life while trying to cut the electric wire of a street light in the Sonapur Army Camp.