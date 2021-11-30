Assam: 10 Arrested So Far In Jorhat Mob Lynching Case

Jorhat police have arrested 10 persons in the mob lynching incident where an AASU leader, Animesh Bhuyan (23), was killed after a mob of 50 people attacked him and two others.

This was informed by Special DGP (Law & Order) late Monday. He also said that an investigation will be initiated on the matter at the highest level.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Reference Jorhat incident – Till now ten persons have been arrested by @Jorhat_Police The investigation shall be monitored at the highest level including @AssamCid @assampolice @mygovassam @CMOfficeAssam.

The incident took place on Monday at the truck stand near the Nirmal Chariali area of Jorhat town.

Animesh Bhuyan, the Education secretary of AASU Brahmaputra Anchal (Golaghat Unit) along with two others had visited Jorhat for some official work on Monday. In the afternoon, they were brutally attacked by a large mob suspecting them to be involved in an accident case, whereas apparently, they were not.

The trio was grievously injured after which Jorhat police rushed them to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH). Doctors however declared Animesh Bhuyan dead on arrival.

In light of the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the AASU leader and ordered Jorhat police to expedite investigation so that the accused can be given strict and severe punishment.