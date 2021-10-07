Assam : 10 districts Hit Century In Petrol Prices

The price of petrol has been on the rise across several districts of Assam. The prices have gone past the Rs. 100/Ltr. mark across 10 districts- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Biswanath, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Udalguri, Karimganj and Sibsagar.

The price of petrol in Guwahati has also been on a regular rise. It currently stands at Rs. 99.31/Ltr., up by Rs. 0.28. Diesel prices have also risen and stands at Rs. 91.46/Ltr.

Fuel prices have risen for the third consecutive day across the country. Prices of fuel have been on a regular rise across India, hitting Rs. 100 in several major cities. Bhopal became the first state capital where prices hit the three-figure mark, back in May, followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru hit the mark in June while capital Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai crossed the figure in the month of July.

ALSO READ: Fancy Bazaar Wears a Deserted Look Ahead of Durga Puja