Assam: 10 More Succumb To COVID-19

Continuing its menacing hold on the state, Assam today lost another 10 persons to the contagion today.

The names of the deceased persons are Gepeswar Senapati (63), Bidhan Pal (57), Dilip Kumar Bhattacharjee (77), Gopilal Saha (69), Debesh Mukharjee (50), Shuramoni Joyshree (59), Khagen Chandra Kalita (80), Fuljan Begum (50), Tuntuni Debnath (60) and Rohim Khan (55).

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted regarding this on his twitter handle.