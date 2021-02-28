Assam: 10 New COVID Cases Out Of 5,552 Tests

Assam reported 10 new coronavirus-related cases on Saturday, while 15 have been discharged.

Out of the 10 cases, six of them were reported in Kamrup (M), two in Nagaon, one each in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The new cases were detected out of 5,552 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.18 per cent with an active caseload of 268.

2,14,830 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,092 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,537.