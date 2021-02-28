Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 10 New COVID Cases Out Of 5,552 Tests

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
47

Assam reported 10 new coronavirus-related cases on Saturday, while 15 have been discharged.

Out of the 10 cases, six of them were reported in Kamrup (M), two in Nagaon, one each in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The new cases were detected out of 5,552 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.18 per cent with an active caseload of 268.

2,14,830 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Related News

Pooja Chavan Suicide Case: Maha Minister Resigns From Shiv…

CoWIN Registration For Vaccine From 9 AM Tomorrow

Assam: ‘Mahajath’ To Decide CM Candidate After…

18 Dead In Myanmar Coup: UN Human Rights Office

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,092 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,537.

You might also like
Top Stories

BJP Leader Who Threatened Bengal CM With ‘Covid Hug’ Tests Positive

Regional

Mizoram incinerates narcotic drugs worth Rs 9 cr

Regional

Jogighopa gets MMLP, No ‘Achhe Din’ for Ashok Mill

Regional

ULFA to boycott LS polls

Top Stories

NDFB(S) Platoon Commander killed in Ambush

Top Stories

Flash Floods In Guwahati

Comments
Loading...