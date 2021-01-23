Assam: 10-Year-Old Killed In Road Accident

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
167

Tensed situation prevailed at Bilashipara in Dhubri district after a 10-year-old boy lost his life in a road accident.

As per sources, the deceased identified as Mahmadul Hussain, resident of Balapara was hit by a sand-laden truck.

After the incident took place, the three sand laden trucks were set on fire by the angry locals . They have blocked the road and staged protests by taking the deceased body.

Related News

Govt To Protect Land & Culture Of Assam: PM Modi

NEC Restricts Media Access To Amit Shah’s Visit

Guwahati: Several Organizations Stage Protest Against Farm…

PM Narendra Modi In Sivasagar | LIVE Updates

Moreover, the protesters was also set on fire the temporary store houses of sand and stones.

Later, police and paramilitary forces reached the spot to control the situation.

You might also like
Top Stories

US Poll Results Unlikely To Impact Ties With India: Harsh Shringla

National

B.COM. Tops DU Admission Seekers List

Top Stories

World’s Fastest Man Usain Bolt Tests COVID+

Health

Cancer Cases Could Rise in India by 12%: ICMR

Top Stories

Fire In Dzukou Range Of Nagaland Under Control

Top Stories

Green Tribunal imposes 25 cr rupees initial fine on OIL

Comments
Loading...