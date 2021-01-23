Assam: 10-Year-Old Killed In Road Accident

Tensed situation prevailed at Bilashipara in Dhubri district after a 10-year-old boy lost his life in a road accident.

As per sources, the deceased identified as Mahmadul Hussain, resident of Balapara was hit by a sand-laden truck.

After the incident took place, the three sand laden trucks were set on fire by the angry locals . They have blocked the road and staged protests by taking the deceased body.

Moreover, the protesters was also set on fire the temporary store houses of sand and stones.

Later, police and paramilitary forces reached the spot to control the situation.