Assam: 101 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.38 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20, 573 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,282. The recovery rate stood at 98.66 percent.

Assam on Thursday reported 101 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 780. The positivity rate stood at 0.38 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 111 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 26,543 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (24), Dhubri (13), Dibrugarh (10), and Cachar (6).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Dibrugarh (1), and Jorhat (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,164 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

