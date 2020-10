Assam on Friday reported 1019 new cases of coronavirus out of 31,586 tests conducted in 24 hours.

The active caseload of the state has reached 31,778. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.22 %.

Out of the new cases detected, Kamrup Metro reported 252 cases and Jorhat 100 cases.

The total number cases of the state so far has touched 1,92,416.

Meanwhile, 2,068 have recovered from the infection today, pushing the recovery tally to 1,59,833.