Assam: 1050 Illegal Squatters Evicted As Part Of Crackdown On Drugs

Assam Police, in a major drive against drugs, evicted more than 1,000 illegal squatters believed to be part of an inter-state drugs cartel. The eviction drive was carried out on Monday in the state’s Karbi Anglong district, chief minister of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

CM Sarma tweeted, “In a major drive Assam Police evicted 1050 illegal squatters, part of inter-state drugs cartels, from Borjan Mouza, (Block No 3, Dudu Colony) under Bokajan Subdivision in Karbi Anglong district”.

The CM added, “This serves a major blow to the supply, and storage centres for drugs”.

Earlier, the state’s Director-General Of Police (DGP), Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had informed about the operation conducted by the Police. He took to Twitter to write, “As part of our ‘War on Drugs’, today we razed 115 huts of squatters from Dudu Colony, Bokajan, Karbi Anglong”.

“These squatters are known habitual drug peddlers. By evicting, @AssamPolice has dismantled an important ‘Drugs supply & storage centre’ of the Dimapur based drug cartels”, he added.

Notably, Assam Police, under the leadership of CM Sarma is on a crusade against the drug menace in the state. Huge amounts of contraband substances have been seized and many arrests have been made in connection with it.

