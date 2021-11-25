Assam: 108 Gir Cows Brought from Gujarat for Garukhuti Project

In a bid to boost the dairy industry in the state, the Assam government inducted at least 2000 Gir cows for Garukhuti project and in the first phase, 108 Gir cows have been brought from Gujarat.

The Gir cows have reached Rangiya by train and it has been taken to Garukhuti by truck.

15 youths have been trained in Gujarat to look after the cows including 6 from Gujarat.

A team under the leadership of MLA of Sootea constituency Padma Hazarika meets Gujarat Minister of Agriculture and Veterinary Raghavji Patel.

Reportedly, it was confirmed that around 500 out of 2,000 Gir cows will be inducted into the state by March 2022.

Moreover, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel in connection to it.

The Assam budget allocated Rs. 9.60 crore for the Garukhuti project. The project aims to promote afforestation and agriculture activities.

