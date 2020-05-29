Assam: 109 Patients Recovered from COVID-19

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to announce the discharge of another six COVID-19 patients from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday.

In a tweet, he said, “Glad to share that 6 patients have been discharged today from GMCH in Assam after being tested #COVID19 negative twice.”

Discharge Alert



😊Total Discharged Patients – 109

😑Active Patients – 794



Update 3:15 PM / May 29

With the discharge of the six patients, the total number of recovered patients in the state now stands at 109 and active patients with 794.

The COVID-19 tally reached 910 on Friday with 30 new cases detected today.