Assam: 11 Cattle, Buffaloes Recovered, 8 Held For Smuggling

A total of 11 smuggled cattle and buffaloes were recovered and eight men were arrested in connection with it at Dingdinga near Gossaigaon’s Tamarhat in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Wednesday.

The cattle were reportedly being transported with their feet tied and the top covered to hide them from sight, police informed.

Eight smugglers were arrested by the police as they recovered the buffaloes and cattle hidden and being smuggled.

A cattle and a buffalo were reportedly found dead in the vehicle by the police. Another pair was found in a critical condition, the police reported.

Meanwhile, the detained smugglers have been identified as Tayjal Sheikh, Abu Sheilj, Somed Ali Sheikh, Shahjamal Sheikh, Nur Ismail Sheikh, Jaynal Abedin, Shamsul Haque, and Atowar Ali.

The pickup vehicle which was carrying the cattle and buffaloes had West Bengal registration. The numbers were WB 73 C 2999.

