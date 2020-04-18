Assam: 11 COVID-19 Patients Discharged

Altogether 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals of Assam as two more discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday.

Briefing the media persons at MMCH, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that altogether 12 patients have been discharged as of now and one more will be discharged today from Silchar hospital.

As both the patients are from Uttar Pradesh, they will stay in Assam until any movement of transport. “They will now be in 14-days quarantine and will stay in a separate room in the hospital premises as they cannot move to UP during the lockdown. They are now completely cured but will stay in quarantine for observation,” said Himanta.

Earlier Two COVID-19 patients, who successively tested negative twice, were discharged from Sonapur Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening. They were identified as Junab Ali (46) and Nuruddin Ali (55). Other patients discharged from hospital are three from Goalpara, and four from Golaghat and one will be discharged today from Silchar.

Both are residents of Morigaon’s Jagiroad and will now be under 14-days home quarantine in the Jagiroad Paper Mill complex.

Addressing the media at Sonapur Civil Hospital, the Minister said that the active COVID-19 patients in Assam are slowly recovering. However, he maintained that one patient who is suffering from cancer and can be termed as being in a serious condition.

The minister said that out of the 34 positive patient of COVID-19, 12 will be discharged by today evening, one patient expired and the others will be discharged soon.

The minister will now move to Silchar to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.