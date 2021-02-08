Assam: 19 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while one death was reported.

The active caseload has reduced to 324. Out of the new cases, 10 cases reported from Dibrugarh, 5 were from Kamrup Metro.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,085 cases. However, 1,347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

In addition, 26 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2, 14,473. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.73 per cent.

The vaccination process is underway and so far 99,514 have taken the COVID vaccine jabs.