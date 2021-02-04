Assam: 11 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, while one death was reported.

The active caseload has reduced to 401. Out of the new cases, six were reported from Kamrup Metro.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,084 cases. However, 1,347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

In addition, 30 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2, 14,374. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.71 per cent.

The vaccination process is underway and so far 60,589 have taken the COVID vaccine jabs.