Assam: 11 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam reported 11 new coronavirus related cases on Monday, while 16 have been discharged. The state recorded two deaths today.

Out of the 11 cases, six of them were reported in Kamrup (M), two in Sonitpur and two in Dibrugarh. The new cases were detected out of the 15,670 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.07 per cent with an active caseload of 267.

2,14,601 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,089 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,304.