Assam: 11 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
covid vaccine
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
61

Assam reported 11 new coronavirus related cases on Monday, while 16 have been discharged. The state recorded two deaths today.

Out of the 11 cases, six of them were reported in Kamrup (M), two in Sonitpur and two in Dibrugarh. The new cases were detected out of the 15,670 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.07 per cent with an active caseload of 267.

2,14,601 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Related News

AJP Opens Bank Account, Website, Helpline To Connect Public

Morigaon: Homen Borgohain inaugurated Library…

Advanced Paed. Onco Ward Inaugurated at BBCI

Tezpur: Assam Regt & Arunachal Scouts Signs Affiliation…

Meanwhile, the death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,089 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,304.

You might also like
Entertainment

Complaint filed against ‘Sanju’ over toilet-leakage scene

National

Indian teen’s long hair sets Guinness record

Uncategorized

OIL technicians curb pipeline spill in Tinsukia

Top Stories

Doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus dies

Regional

State BJP to take action against its rebel leaders

Regional

Govt. to take strict actions against fake Assam silk

Comments
Loading...