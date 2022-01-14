Assam: 11 Shops Gutted In Fire In Laharighat

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
REPRESENTATIVE
Around 11 shops and property worth crores were gutted in a devastating fire that took place in Assam’s Laharighat’s Garam Bazar early Friday.

According to reports, the fire is suspected to have started from a tailoring shop and spread across the market.

The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

Related News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Manipur’s Ukhrul

Budget Session To Commence On January 31

Statutory Inquiry Initiated Into Guwahati-Bikaner Train…

COVID-19: India Reports Over 2.64 Lakh New Cases, Highest In…

The fire spread from that shop to the other but with the locals being alert, they succeeded in somehow preventing the fire from further spreading.

Locals said that the fire could have been contained by the fire tenders had reached a spot a little earlier.

The estimated loss of 1-1.50 crore is reported.

You might also like
Assam

Drugs Seized in Khanapara, 2 Women held

Assam

Guwahati: Brahmaputra River Flows Above Danger Level

Assam

BPF worker shot dead in Udalguri

National

187 Insurgency-Related Incidents Take Place in NE This Year: MHA

Assam

Nagaon: 85 Prisoners of Central and Special Jail Test HIV Positive

Assam

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bhangagarh