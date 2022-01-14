Assam: 11 Shops Gutted In Fire In Laharighat

Around 11 shops and property worth crores were gutted in a devastating fire that took place in Assam’s Laharighat’s Garam Bazar early Friday.

According to reports, the fire is suspected to have started from a tailoring shop and spread across the market.

The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit.

The fire spread from that shop to the other but with the locals being alert, they succeeded in somehow preventing the fire from further spreading.

Locals said that the fire could have been contained by the fire tenders had reached a spot a little earlier.

The estimated loss of 1-1.50 crore is reported.