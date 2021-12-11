Assam: 112 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.36 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Aassam COVID-19
REPRESENTATIVE

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 441 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,854. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Assam on Saturday reported 112 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,110. The positivity rate stood at 0.36 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 137 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

Related News

Assam: Woman Held On Charges Of Kidnapping Minor Girl

Assam: 2 Held For Smuggling In Gold Worth ₹4 Crores

Ranju Hazarika’s Popular Novel To Be Made Into Web Series

Assam: Another Paper Mill Worker Dies Due To Non-Payment Of…

The new cases today were detected out of 31,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (42), Dibrugarh (11), Jorhat (11), and Barpeta (10).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 441 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,854. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths stayed at 6,130 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Assam: Woman Held On Charges Of Kidnapping Minor Girl

You might also like
Assam

Kaziranga National Park Likely To Open From 1st October

Guwahati News

Guwahati: Edu Min Ranoj Pegu’s P.A Arrested on Alleged Charges Of Rape

National

India Crosses 55lakh Marks of COVID-19 Cases

Health

Corona Warrior: GMCH Nurse Faints On Duty

Assam

Last Rites of Bhitali Das To be Performed at Nabagraha with COVID Protocol

World

US: Air Force Jet Crashes After Mid-Air Collision