Assam: 112 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.36 %

Assam on Saturday reported 112 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,110. The positivity rate stood at 0.36 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 137 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 31,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (42), Dibrugarh (11), Jorhat (11), and Barpeta (10).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 441 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,854. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths stayed at 6,130 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

