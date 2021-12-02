Assam: 124 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 163 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,517. The recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Assam on Thursday reported 124 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,188. The positivity rate stood at 0.44 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 198 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and three deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 28,112 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (60), Kamrup Rural (13), Nagaon (9) and Jorhat (7).

The three deaths were recorded from Darrang (1), Kamrup Metro (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 163 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,517. The recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,111 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: CARI Organises Health Talk On National Pollution Control Day