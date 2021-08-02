Assam: 1,275 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Drops To 0.72 %

By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Monday reported 1,275 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 11,082. The positivity rate of the state has declined to 0.72 per cent.

Further, 19 deaths have been reported today, while, 1,469 cured patients have been discharged.

The new cases have been detected out of 1,76,197 tests conducted, of which the highest cases have been registered from Kamrup Metro (209), Golaghat (106), Dibrugarh (90) and Kamrup Rural (69).

The district-wise deaths include Barpeta (4), Kamrup Metro (3), Dibrugarh (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Biswanath (1), Cachar (1), Chirang (1), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), Lakhimpur (1) and Tinsukia (1).

The recovery rate has touched 96.88 per cent with 5,50,534 recoveries so far, while, the death tally of the state has surged to 5,294 with 0.93 per cent death rate.

The overall caseload of the state has increased to 5,68,257.

