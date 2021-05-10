Assam: 13 Ministers to Take Oath Along with Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Assam on Monday, along with a 13-member ministry that includes members from all the three alliance partners — the BJP, the Asom Gana Parishad, and the United People’s Party Liberal.

Dr. Sarma, the 15th Chief Minister of the State, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra at 12 noon.

Besides the new Chief Minister, other ministers who will take oath today include Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, Parimal Suklabaidya, Keshab Mahanta, Ajanta Neog, and Pijush Hazarika, Dr. Ronuj Pegu, UG Brahma, Sanjay Kishan, Jogen Mohan, Ashok Singhal, and Bimal Bora.

