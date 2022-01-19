Assam: 1300 Packets Of Burmese Cigarettes Worth ₹6 Lakhs Seized In Cachar

A huge cache of illegal foreign cigarettes was seized from two trucks in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday.

The two trucks were reportedly coming in from Manipur and were seized by the police at Jirighat in the Cachar district.

Notably, a total of 1300 packets of Burmese cigarettes believed to be worth more than ₹6 lakhs in the market, were seized by the police in the raid.

Meanwhile, the Police also apprehended the two drivers of the trucks and have also taken the two trucks into custody.

