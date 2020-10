Assam reported 1307 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the active caseload of the state to 34347.

Out of the new cases detected, Kamrup Metro reported 317 cases, Jorhat 135 cases, and Dibrugarh 119.

The total cases of the state so far has touched 190209.

Meanwhile, 785 deaths have been recorded while 155074 recoveries have been made.