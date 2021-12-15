Assam: 131 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.41 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 988 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,430. The recovery rate stood at 98.62 percent.

Assam on Wednesday reported 131 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,074. The positivity rate stood at 0.41 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 177 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 31,849 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (55), Nalbari (13), Kamrup Rural (10), and Dibrugarh (9).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Bongaigaon (1) and Kokrajhar (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 988 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,430. The recovery rate stood at 98.62 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,137 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

